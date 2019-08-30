Court orders Brian Shivambu to pay VBS Bank liquidators another R1.78m

EFF deputy president Floyd Shivambu's brother Brian has been ordered by the high court in Johannesburg to pay R1.78m to the liquidators of VBS Mutual Bank.

The order follows an application by liquidator Anoosh Rooplal in a bid to recover R2.7m that was part of a R4m loan granted to Brian Shivambu's company, Sgameka Projects, in 2017, the Mail and Guardian reported.

He had signed surety for a R4m business loan to start a wine bar in Vilakazi Street, Soweto, reported the Daily Maverick.

The Sunday Times reported in April that Rooplal, of the accounting and advisory firm SizweNtsalubaGobodo-Grant Thornton, was asking the high court to place Sgameka Projects under liquidation over its alleged breach of contract.