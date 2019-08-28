DA slams NSFAS for awarding VBS Mutual Bank a tender

The DA said on Wednesday it was “deplorable” that the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) had awarded a tender to the now defunct VBS Mutual Bank.

DA shadow deputy minister for higher education, science and technology, Baxolile Nodada, said NSFAS administrator Dr Randall Carolissen told parliament on Wednesday that the scheme awarded a tender to VBS to disburse allowances to students at TVET colleges.

Committee chair Mohlopi Mapulane confirmed the tender.

“This is an outrageous revelation in that NSFAS has remained tight-lipped throughout the entire VBS scandal, never once being transparent over the fact that a tender, probably worth millions of rand, was awarded to this corrupt entity,” Nodada said in a statement.

He said the party had for years been inundated with complaints from students at TVET colleges about receiving their allowances late.