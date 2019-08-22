Heads must roll of municipal officials behind illegal VBS Bank investments - Maile

The reports also recommended that steps be taken to ensure the recovery of the public funds that were unlawfully invested.

Maile raised concerns that both municipalities have not "in a principled manner acted on the recommendations".

Maile stated that action taken against implicated officials will go a long way in restoring public confidence and slowly repair the already tarnished image of the public service.

"It [action] will also send a very strong message to society that government is waging a relentless fight against any form of impropriety," the statement said.

Maile, who studied both the reports, has now demanded "stern action" to be taken against all implicated officials "without any fear or favour".

Maile has instructed both mayors to provide him with a comprehensive response within seven days of receipt of his directives as contained in the letters, on the implementation of the recommendations of the forensic reports.

Maile warned that "heads must roll" in the interest of selfishly safeguarding public funds if the two municipalities failed to act, the statement added.

The investments into VBS by the municipalities were done outside mandatory directives of Treasury which don't allow municipalities to invest funds in mutual banks.