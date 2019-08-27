Son happy to see dad convicted
It was a bittersweet moment for Mthunzi Mbuyisa who listened intently yesterday as his father was convicted of his mother's murder.
Mbuyisa witnessed his father Hector Sipho Mdletshe kill his mother, Nomsa Hilda Mbuyisa 39, as she was about to board a taxi in Soweto to work last year.
Yesterday, the South Gauteng High Court, sitting in Palm Ridge magistrate's court, found Mdletshe guilty of murder, two counts of attempted murder, possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition.
Mdletshe killed Nomsa, shot her brother Alfred Mbuyisa in the leg and attempted to shoot his son as well.
Handing down judgment in the matter, judge AJ Thobane described the relationship between Mdletshe and Nomsa as "punctuated with violence and abuse".
"It is clear that the relationship was tumultuous. All the witnesses confirmed this and only the accused denied it. His version was that people were influenced to hate him and despite that they [Mdletshe and Nomsa] had a healthy relationship. I find this to be false and not in resonance with the witnesses and evidence before me," Thobane said.
He said Mdletshe had intention to kill Nomsa as he followed her while armed.
"I find that when she was about to board the taxi, you in unlawful possession of a firearm, you pulled it out and fired two shots at her. She fell to the ground and while on the ground, you fired a shot at her head," Thobane said.
Mbuyisa said he was happy that his father was convicted, but he was still saddened that his mother died at the hands of someone who should have protected her.
"This is the first time that I feel happy after court proceedings. I am happy that he was found guilty on all charges as well," Mbuyisa told Sowetan. My mother was a strong woman. Even though she had to live through the abuse at his hands. She was able to build her life, she bought a house and bought her own cars."
He said he would continue to be a pillar of strength and comfort to his two younger siblings, aged 12 and 15.
Thobane said he found that the killing of Mbuyisa was pre-planned.
"This court finds that you had a direct intention to kill the deceased.
"The court finds that you turned the firearm towards Alfred Mbuyisa with intentions of killing him.
"You also turned the firearm towards Mthunzi Mbuyisa and pointed the firearm at him with intentions to kill him," he said.
Thobane also found Mdletshe guilty of being in unlawful possession of a firearm and ammunition.
He postponed the matter until today for sentencing.
