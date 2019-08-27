Son happy to see dad convicted

It was a bittersweet moment for Mthunzi Mbuyisa who listened intently yesterday as his father was convicted of his mother's murder.

Mbuyisa witnessed his father Hector Sipho Mdletshe kill his mother, Nomsa Hilda Mbuyisa 39, as she was about to board a taxi in Soweto to work last year.

Yesterday, the South Gauteng High Court, sitting in Palm Ridge magistrate's court, found Mdletshe guilty of murder, two counts of attempted murder, possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition.

Mdletshe killed Nomsa, shot her brother Alfred Mbuyisa in the leg and attempted to shoot his son as well.

Handing down judgment in the matter, judge AJ Thobane described the relationship between Mdletshe and Nomsa as "punctuated with violence and abuse".

"It is clear that the relationship was tumultuous. All the witnesses confirmed this and only the accused denied it. His version was that people were influenced to hate him and despite that they [Mdletshe and Nomsa] had a healthy relationship. I find this to be false and not in resonance with the witnesses and evidence before me," Thobane said.

He said Mdletshe had intention to kill Nomsa as he followed her while armed.