Bail outcry in the murder of job-seeker

A Delmas magistrate has released on bail two men charged with the murder of a job-seeker, Doctor Masilela, after accusing him of stealing beans.

Magistrate Jongilizwe Dumehleli granted Garry Wiblin, 36, and Dennis Grosse, 67, R10,000 bail each, saying the state witness "cannot be trusted".

Dumehleli said the state only relied on one witness, David Lecodeur, 56, whose "evidence cannot be trusted".

Lecodeur was initially arrested together with Wiblin on July 17 on charges of murder, assault with an intent to do grievous bodily harm, concealment of death, defeating the ends of justice and fraud.

Lecodeur turned state witness and told the court that he only knocked Masilela, 30, with his bakkie and left him in the hands of Wiblin and Grosse.