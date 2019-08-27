State capture: Magashule 'protected' despite signs of mismanagement

Former Free State economic development MEC Mxolisi Dukwana has described a system of patronage which "compromised" structures in the province under the premiership of Ace Magashule.

Testifying for a second round at the state capture inquiry on Tuesday, Dukwana said although there were signs of mismanagement, Magashule was protected.

"There were signs there for us. I think we did a disservice to the Free State people because being close to the man [Magashule] you could see the signs but instead we protected," he said.

"When I was MEC of transport and security, it was in 2008 ... at the time, Ace was in sports [as MEC]. There was a head of department who had come from suspension and won the case.