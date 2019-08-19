Fikile Mbalula denies CR17 payment: 'The money was deposited long after the campaign'
Transport minister Fikile Mbalula has rubbished a report by City Press, which implicates him and deputy minister of state security Zizi Kodwa in receiving payments of R40,000 for their role in the CR17 ANC presidential campaign.
The report claims leaked bank statements from the campaign reveal that Mbalula, Kodwa and an individual identified as Jama Mchunu were all paid the same amount on January 3 2019.
Twitter was none too pleased by the “revelation”, which saw scores of people accusing Mbalula of being a “corrupt sell-out”.
In his response to parody account Advovo Wabantu, Mbalula did not deny receiving the money, but refuted claims that he was paid for his role in propelling Ramaphosa to party president.
“You guys are just gullible, check when the deposit was made 03 January 2019, it had nothing to do with CR17 campaign.”
You guys are just gullible check when the deposit was made 03 jan 2019 , It had nothing to do with CR17 campaign. #CR17leaks #RamaphosaLeaks #CR17BankStatements— Minister of Transport |Mr Fix 100days (@MbalulaFikile) August 18, 2019
Twitter, however, didn't buy it. Here are some of the reactions.
Mbalula was campaigning for NDZ while getting paid by CR17?— Mlungisi Magubane (@MluMagubane) August 17, 2019
Kanti ANC people banjani?
Fikile Mbalula is outchea preaching about how wrong it is for traffic officials to accept bribes from drivers when in reality he has pocketed some thousands of Rand and was awarded a ministerial position after the campaign.#CR17BankStatements#CR17leaks pic.twitter.com/9P7iFL0bfw— S I V E' R X A L U V A ? (@SiveSnr) August 18, 2019
Mbalula and Mabe were apparently paid by the CR17 Campaign but in public they were chanting NDZ. ?— Linda ??✊? (@LindaMaHadebe) August 18, 2019
This thing of selling out, be it for a MANSION in Houghton, a plate of CURRY or barrels of WINE is really deeply rooted in the ANC.Bunch of Sellists nje!#CR17BankStatements
Fikile Mbalula received lobola from both factions, Sebenza girl???????? #CR17BankStatements pic.twitter.com/nGfbHOu0Nh— Muzi Mgenge (@nazomagenge) August 18, 2019
#CR17BankStatements Mbalula was getting mavuso from both NDZ and CR, what a political twerker pic.twitter.com/vlmeN8fyft— K U L A N I (@kulanicool) August 18, 2019
Madoda?? so apparently Fikile Mbalula is the slay queen of politics ?? #CR17BankStatements pic.twitter.com/LGUAbq1ZwD— #SilumaShutDown #31Dec (@ex_bee89) August 18, 2019