Kodwa received R50k from Cyril campaign account

Deputy minister of state security Zizi Kodwa has confirmed receiving R50,000 from a bank account linked to President Cyril Ramaphosa's CR17 campaign.

Kodwa yesterday told Sowetan that he received the money in January but said it was not linked to the campaign.

"CR17 campaign was in 2017 and I never received any money for CR17 campaign, the payment you [are] probably talking about was this year, 2019. The payment had nothing to do with CR17."

The payment was made when he was still the head of presidency in the ANC before his appointment into Ramaphosa's cabinet.

Kodwa would not say what the payment was for.

City Press reported yesterday that Kodwa, along with transport minister Fikile Mbalula and a certain Jama Mchunu each received R50,000 on the same day from the account used for Ramaphosa's successful presidential campaign.

Mbalula was a known campaigner for Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma's election against Ramaphosa. Reports that he received money from Ramaphosa's campaign have come as a surprise. Mbalula did not respond to questions from Sowetan yesterday while his spokesperson Ayanda Allie-Payne said she "was not at liberty to comment on him as a member of the ANC".

The Sunday Independent also reported that some of Ramaphosa's supporters who worked in his campaign felt neglected as they did not benefit post-Nasrec while others were rewarded with cash and positions.

Supporters in Limpopo accused small business development minister Khumbudzo Ntshavheni of enriching herself through the campaign.