Kodwa received R50k from Cyril campaign account
Deputy minister of state security Zizi Kodwa has confirmed receiving R50,000 from a bank account linked to President Cyril Ramaphosa's CR17 campaign.
Kodwa yesterday told Sowetan that he received the money in January but said it was not linked to the campaign.
"CR17 campaign was in 2017 and I never received any money for CR17 campaign, the payment you [are] probably talking about was this year, 2019. The payment had nothing to do with CR17."
The payment was made when he was still the head of presidency in the ANC before his appointment into Ramaphosa's cabinet.
Kodwa would not say what the payment was for.
City Press reported yesterday that Kodwa, along with transport minister Fikile Mbalula and a certain Jama Mchunu each received R50,000 on the same day from the account used for Ramaphosa's successful presidential campaign.
Mbalula was a known campaigner for Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma's election against Ramaphosa. Reports that he received money from Ramaphosa's campaign have come as a surprise. Mbalula did not respond to questions from Sowetan yesterday while his spokesperson Ayanda Allie-Payne said she "was not at liberty to comment on him as a member of the ANC".
The Sunday Independent also reported that some of Ramaphosa's supporters who worked in his campaign felt neglected as they did not benefit post-Nasrec while others were rewarded with cash and positions.
Supporters in Limpopo accused small business development minister Khumbudzo Ntshavheni of enriching herself through the campaign.
Ntshavheni, the campaign coordinator in Limpopo, allegedly gave local ANC leaders a quarter of the R6,000 allocated per branch to help sway members in Ramaphosa's favour during the branch general meetings held before the Nasrec conference.
Ntshavheni is also accused of using a portion of the more than R5m she received from the CR17 campaign funds to buy a luxury vehicle and build a mansion in Thohoyandou for her mother.
Ntshavheni's spokesperson Priscilla Monama declined to comment on the allegations.
Last week, the same newspaper reported that leaked bank statements showed that Ntshavheni, along with other senior politicians, earned between R400,000 and R5m for their roles in the campaign.
Meanwhile, the EFF yesterday confirmed that its MP Tebogo Mokwele was also one of the people who received money from the campaign.
EFF spokesperson Mbuyiseni Ndlozi said that Mokwele - who was already a senior EFF member in 2017 - received R40,000 from the campaign account.
"She has since confessed to the EFF leadership and indicated that the money related to a personal problem [bereavement] she had, which President Ramaphosa was assisting with."
Ndlozi said this confession was further proof Ramaphosa was directly involved in the campaign finances.
But presidential spokesperson Khusela Diko said there was no proof that Ramaphosa had day-to-day knowledge of the account's transactions. "... If their account of what transpired is true, all it proves is that the president is a caring and compassionate human being."
Campaign funding has bedevilled Ramaphosa's presidency since he took over.
He has had to answer to parliament and the public protector on the money received for his campaign ahead of the ANC 2017 Nasrec conference.
Ramaphosa is taking public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane's report on the Bosasa donation on review. The report found he misled parliament about a R500,000 donation from corruption-plagued Bosasa. On Thursday, Ramaphosa succeeded in convincing Pretoria High Court deputy judge president Aubrey Ledwaba that bank statements linked to his campaign not be released to the public.