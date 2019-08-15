KZN mayor off the hook on murder charges as witnesses won't testify

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) says that a lack of witnesses willing to testify for the state caused it to drop charges against murder accused Newcastle mayor Ntuthuko Mahlaba.

Mahlaba appeared in the Madadeni magistrate’s court on Thursday where the charges he was facing for the 2016 murder of ANC Youth League leader Wandile Ngobeni were officially withdrawn.

In a statement, the NPA said that following careful consideration and analysis of all the evidence contained in the docket, it had taken the decision to withdraw charges against Mahlaba.

NPA spokesperson Natasha Kara said the main reason for the withdrawal pertained to witnesses who were now no longer willing to testify for the state.