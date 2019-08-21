A bogus CV, even on social media, can land you behind bars

Making bogus claims about your degree could land you in hot water — and behind bars.

The National Qualifications Framework Amendment Act, which came into effect this week, was designed to ensure that employers are not bamboozled by false qualification claims.

It also aims to preserve the integrity of the institutions that grant degrees.

And lying on your social media pages, such as LinkedIn, is as punishable an offence as presenting a fake qualification on a CV addressed to a potential employer.

The act states that criminal prosecution can result when a person “falsely or fraudulently claims to be holding a qualification or part-qualification registered on the NQF or awarded by an education institution, skills development provider, QC or obtained from a lawfully recognised foreign institution”.

Shirley Lloyd, recently retired head of the National Qualifications Framework (NQF) directorate said on Wednesday that the act came into force at a time when there was “definitely an increase” in people making fake claims.