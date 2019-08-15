Future writing geniuses wanted

The READ educational trust is calling on pupils at primary and high schools to enter its Word Warrior competition to stand a chance to win cash prize and books for their schools.

The fourth annual writing competition will give thousands of children in SA a creative learning opportunity.

Teachers and parents are urged to encourage their children aged between 9 and 16 to put their vivid imaginations onto paper. The winner will receive a cash prize of R1,000, and their school will be awarded R5,000's worth of books.

READ spokesperson Lizelle Landford said the pupils are required to write a letter, using a word warrior character called detective Nkomba and use creativity.

"The learners must write short stories using the character anyway they like. They can either turn the character into an animal story or even become detective Nkomba.