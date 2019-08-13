Mom who assaulted teacher for 'abusing her child' gets three years

A North West parent who assaulted a teacher with a "stick filled with sharp objects" after claiming her child had been abused, was sentenced to three years' imprisonment on Monday.

This is according to the MEC for education in the province, Mmaphefo Matsemela, who welcomed the sentence.

Matsema said the incident took place in February at Leama Primary School, Tlhatlhaganyane Village, in the Moses Kotane local municipality..

The teacher sustained injuries to her head, elbow and fingers, one of which was fractured, and is still attending physiotherapy sessions. She is also suffering from severe headaches, said the department.

The sentence handed by the Mogwase magistrate's court would "send a strong message to those who want to assault our teachers and learners", it said.

"This sentence will remind them that schools should be treated as centres of acquiring knowledge, not as war zones. Our communities should always know that. Teachers are parents to the learners at school," said Matsemela.