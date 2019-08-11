South Africa

Boy, 14, stabs woman to death in Cape Town

By IAVAN PIJOOS - 11 August 2019 - 17:11
A 55-year-old woman was found lying on the floor with multiple stab wounds to her body in Kalkfontein, Cape Town.
Image: 123rf/ Igor Stevanovic

Western Cape police have arrested a 14-year-old boy for stabbing a woman to death in Kuils Rivier, Cape Town.

Police spokesperson Cpt FC van Wyk said officers responded to the scene in Kalkfontein after 5pm on Saturday.

Van Wyk said they found the woman on the floor with multiple stab wounds to her body. The 55-year-old woman was declared dead on the scene.

The 14-year-old boy was arrested for the murder and is expected to appear in the Blue Downs magistrate's court soon.

The motive for the murder was not known.

Anyone with information or who witnessed the incident is requested to contact the Kuilsrivier police at 021-900-2800 or Crime Stop on 086-001-0111.

