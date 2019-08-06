Murder accused claims grave illness in bail bid

A farm security guard accused of killing a job-seeker and disposing off his body has been labelled a flight risk.

Garry Wiblin, 36, who was applying for bail alongside co-accused Dennis Grosse, 68, in the Delmas magistrate's court yesterday said his family needed him. Grosse, on the other, said he suffered from colon cancer, stage three kidney failure and arthritis.

They both pleaded not guilty to the charges of murder, assault with grievous bodily harm (GBH), defeating the ends of justice and violation of a corpse. The pair who call themselves "rural safety corps" allegedly killed jobseeker Doctor Masilela, 30, on June 17 by shooting him in the face between the eyes and dumped his body at local bridge.

Masilela's partially decomposed body was found a month after he had disappeared.

One suspect, a farm manager at Stompiesfontein, where the murder is alleged to have happened, has turned state witness. David Lecordeur, 57, had confessed to have run over Masilela with his bakkie after finding him stealing beans with a friend and left him alive with Wiblin and Grosse.

Wiblin told the court yesterday the reason for "rural safety corps" was because the nearest police station to their farm is in Springs in Gauteng.

State prosecutor Themba Lusenga said Wiblin didn't qualify for bail as "you plan to flee the country".

Lusenga also accused him of lying to the court about a previous conviction of assault with GBH in Springs, where he had pleaded not guilty.