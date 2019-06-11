ANC KZN stalled taking action against mayor Zandile Gumede due to 'other obligations'

The ANC in KwaZulu-Natal has admitted that it took a long time to act against embattled eThekwini mayor Zandile Gumede over her arrest in connection with a R208m waste removal tender scandal.

KZN ANC provincial secretary Mdumiseni Ntuli told a media briefing in Durban on Tuesday that criticism over the ruling party's delay in taking action against Gumede was not entirely unfair.

But Ntuli attributed the ANC's delayed action against Gumede - who was also ANC regional chair - to the fact that the party was preoccupied with putting together the new executive of the provincial government.

"I don't think that the criticism is entirely unfair that probably we have delayed to go out and say anything about the matters of eThekwini. It has taken us a week or two or three or so after the mayor was arrested. But at a time when this occurred, we were seized with the process of putting together the executive in the provincial government," said Ntuli.