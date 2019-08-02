Shop owner flees after helping 'millionaire NSFAS student' blow thousands

An East London supermarket owner suspected of colluding with theft accused Walter Sisulu University (WSU) student Sibongile Mani by selling her over R170,000 worth of prohibited items has fled the province.

Mani went on a spending spree after R14m was mistakenly deposited into her National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) account.

This was revealed by Intelimali director Roy Jackson at Mani's theft trial currently under way at the regional court in East London.

Jackson, from Cape Town, said: "Soon after we learnt about the incident in August 2017, we launched a preliminary investigation and arranged a meeting with this merchant because when we looked at the records from the system, Miss Mani spent a huge chunk at the store."