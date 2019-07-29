Mosola leaves Tshwane on full pay of R2.5m per year

City of Tshwane and Moeketsi Mosola have agreed to part ways “amicably ” this week in a move that will see the embattled city manager pocket about R 7.5 m.

Sowetan has seen a separation agreement between the city and Mosola which states that the former manager –whose five year contract ends in 2022 – will be paid in full the remaining remuneration. Mosola was getting paid almost R2.5m a year.

“The parties hereby agree with each other to mutually and amicably terminate the employment relationship be-tween Dr Mosola and the City of Tshwane,” the separation agreement reads.

Mosola was implicated in the Bowmans report which found the appointment of engineering consultants Glad-Africa Group was irregular.

The report found the appointment of Glad Africa did not comply with the constitution, that the appointment process was not fair, transparent,competitive and cost-effective.

“The decision to enter into a mutual separation agreement with the city manager will aid in the effort to stabilise the administration,” the agreement reads.