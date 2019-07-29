Mosola leaves Tshwane on full pay of R2.5m per year
City of Tshwane and Moeketsi Mosola have agreed to part ways “amicably ” this week in a move that will see the embattled city manager pocket about R 7.5 m.
Sowetan has seen a separation agreement between the city and Mosola which states that the former manager –whose five year contract ends in 2022 – will be paid in full the remaining remuneration. Mosola was getting paid almost R2.5m a year.
“The parties hereby agree with each other to mutually and amicably terminate the employment relationship be-tween Dr Mosola and the City of Tshwane,” the separation agreement reads.
Mosola was implicated in the Bowmans report which found the appointment of engineering consultants Glad-Africa Group was irregular.
The report found the appointment of Glad Africa did not comply with the constitution, that the appointment process was not fair, transparent,competitive and cost-effective.
“The decision to enter into a mutual separation agreement with the city manager will aid in the effort to stabilise the administration,” the agreement reads.
The city council and Mosola,however, agreed that the Bow-mans report would be wholly disregarded despite it being at the centre of one of two failed attempts to suspend Mosola.
“The City of Tshwane will unconditionally and irrevocably nullify and set aside the draft interim investigation re-port dated 18 October 2018 compiled by Bowman Gillfillan and undertake that the Bowman report will not directly and/or indirectly be utilised, published or referred to in any manner howsoever arising and which will be deemed to be nugatory and rendered to be of no force or effect of whatsoever nature.” It is not clear why the council agreed to set aside the report.
ANC Tshwane regional chairperson Dr Kgosi Maepasaid in a closed sitting on Thursday that the council agreed that Mosola would not be getting a golden handshake.
“The ANC in the council meeting agreed to a separation agreement without a golden handshake. Council took a resolution that he be paid the remainder of his contract.
“As the ANC caucus in Tshwane, we are the ones who said the erstwhile executive mayor Solly Msimanga and the embattled city manager Dr Moeketsi Mosola must both leave as a combo. The damage caused by both of the above-mentioned individuals to the city ’s administration is untold.”
The council agreed that Lorette Tredoux will continue as the acting city manager and that Mosola must hand over all confidential documents to her