Tshwane metro police unable to get spare keys to move buses still blocking city centre streets

Tshwane metro police had not been able move the buses after failing to secure spare keys. Earlier, Tshwane metro police spokesperson Isaac Mahamba said they would speak to the city to try and get the spare keys but said their attempts were unsuccessful when he gave an update.

The striking municipal workers had gathered the Tshwane House to deliver a memorandum of demands. They were also angered after reports that the city manager Moeketsi Mosola received a R7.5m payout after a deal was struck with the city’s council which will see him step down at the end of this month.

On the buses, Mashamba earlier said: “Remember, they parked the buses and left, so we're trying to check if they can give us spare keys. These are city buses, they work for the city so we're engaging with the city for the spare keys."

Mashamba said the "whole CBD" was congested and motorists found it difficult to either enter or leave the city centre. He said anyone hoping to get to the Pretoria CBD must just "forget it".