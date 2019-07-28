Malema promises to give chief five cattle after EFF members handed over a 'sick' cow

EFF leader Julius Malema has apologised to Inkosi Mandlenkosi Mahlalela of the Mlambo tribal authority in Mbuzini, bordering Mozambique and eSwatini, for being given a “sick” cow by members of the EFF.

Malema, who was speaking during the EFF’s sixth-year celebration at KaNyamazane Stadium outside Mbombela, Mpumalanga, on Saturday, started his speech by saying he was going to give five “fresh” cattle to Mahlalela as a way of apologising.

“I would like to apologise to Inkosi Mlambo for being given a sick cattle. When I looked on social media I felt sorry and before I leave here we will bring five fresh cattle as a way of apologising because what happened shows disrespect to our traditional leaders,” said Malema.

Malema told the tens of thousands EFF supports who converged on the stadium that there is no one that will kill the EFF and they are not scared of anyone.