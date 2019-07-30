D-day for Richard Mdluli and co-accused

Former Crime Intelligence boss Richard Mdluli will today know his fate in a 1999 kidnapping case after his bid for permanent stay of prosecution was dismissed.

Mdluli and Mthembeni Mthunzi appeared in the South Gauteng High Court where Mdluli faces charges of kidnapping of Oupa Ramogibe in 1999.

Ramogibe allegedly had an affair with Mdluli's former lover, Tshidi Buthelezi.

Buthelezi and Ramogibe married "secretly" on July 22, 1998.

Ramogibe allegedly received death threats after marrying Buthelezi and was told to leave her or he would be killed.

He opened an attempted murder case before his death, but was eventually killed.

Mdluli argued that he was prejudiced in the matter where he and Mthunzi face charges of kidnapping, intimidation, assault with intent to do grievous bodily harm, and defeating the ends of justice.

The pair pleaded not guilty.