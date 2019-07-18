Raped girl's letters were a cry for help

An 11-year-old pupil who was repeatedly raped over two years, allegedly by her stepfather, detailed her pain in letters in a desperate call for help.

According to the girl's aunt, whose name has been withheld to protect the identity of her niece, the minor had written several letters which were allegedly intercepted by her attacker, who destroyed them.

The girl's stepfather, 41, will appear in the Mankweng magistrate's court in Limpopo today.

The aunt found out about the alleged rape and letters after she questioned her niece about taking painkillers on Saturday.

"I was coming from a funeral and feeling very tired. I asked her why she was taking the pills and she bluntly said that her father had raped her and she was in pain," she said.

The girl told her that the suspect would send her other siblings - aged 10 and 7 - to a spaza shop or anywhere far from home before raping her.

The aunt said this has been happening since she was in grade 4. "He would order the young girl into his bedroom and instruct her to undress. He would then rape her. This has been happening since 2017," the woman said.

The aunt said her niece has had "to repeat grade 4 and now she is doing the same with grade 5, repeating".

"She said she was afraid to speak after he once threatened to kill her if she revealed to anyone what was happening."