DA looks set to retain Western Cape as early vote results suggest

Alan Winde, the DA's premier candidate for the Western Cape, was confident on Thursday afternoon that his party would pull through with a clear majority in the province.

Results continued to slowly trickle in at the provincial results centre in Cape Town.

Winde, who arrived at the centre around 3.30pm, would not be drawn into predicting the numbers. "I’m not going to call it as yet," he said when asked about the percentage he thought the party would clinch at the end.

"I am cautiously optimistic with more of a smile on my face at the moment. I think it's come through nicely and to the voters of this province: thank you very much for the confidence you have put in us as the DA again.

"Of course, it's not final. The chickens aren't all home to roost yet, and we have a bit of time to go."

But when asked if he was at least confident of getting a majority vote, he responded "yes".