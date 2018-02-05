Murder accused 'often abused' mom

The court heard that Monamodi was spotted at an ATM withdrawing money a few moments after her mother's body was found floating in the water.

Monamodi's neighbour Jabulani Masingi told the court that the car Monamodi drove was spotted by flying squad officers.

"They said she was with her son, [who is] three, withdrawing money at Nedbank ... She was then arrested."

Masingi said the problem between Monamodi and her mother, who became crippled following a car crash, was that she always demanded money from her.

"They did not have a good life at the house because the deceased would come to my house and ask my wife to call her sister because things were not going well," he said.

"The biggest problem was that Lerato always wanted money from her mother. After calling her sister, she would come and talk to them.

Masingi said a neighbour called him on the day of the killing and said that Lerato was assaulting her mother.

"He said Lerato had tied something on her mother's neck and was pulling her around.

"I woke my wife up and told her because she was friends with the deceased ... The gate was locked when we got there," he said.

Masingi said together with the police officers who arrived at the house first, they forced the gate open.

One of the first officers at the house, Sergeant Isametse Ditshego, said they found the deceased floating in the pool face down.

"I called paramedics who certified her dead. I realised that the car in the garage was not there because it was not the first time I responded to a domestic violence complaint at the house.

"The mother would call and complain that her daughter was assaulting her," he said.

The trial continues.