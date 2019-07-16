Zuma denies ever being at the Gupta house with Mentor

Former president Jacob Zuma has denied ever being at the Gupta compound in Saxonwold at the same time with former ANC MP Vytjie Mentor.

Zuma was responding to allegations made by Mentor when she appeared before the state capture commission earlier this year where she claimed that the former president was at the Gupta house with her when one of the brothers, Ajay, offered her a ministerial position.

In her evidence, Mentor claimed that Ajay said he would put in a good word with Zuma to appoint her as minister of public enterprises in a looming cabinet reshuffle. She said that Ajay said this would be a done deal if she agreed to facilitate cancellation of South African Airways' (SAA) Mumbai route.

All the interaction between Ajay and Mentor is said to have happened in October 2010.

Mentor said that she could not fathom how Ajay was in a position to offer her a ministerial position and when she became confrontational, Zuma emerged from a room nearby and asked her to calm down.

“No, there is nothing of that nature. I know nothing of entering some room,” Zuma said, adding that he knew for a fact that he was never at the Gupta house with Mentor. “No, never,” he said.

Zuma said he never discussed any of his cabinet reshuffles with the Guptas. He added that if Ajay had known about the reshuffle, he would have learnt about it from other people.