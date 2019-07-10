The KZN department of health has set in motion the redeployment of CEO at RK Khan Hospital in Chatsworth‚ south of Durban.

This follows public outcry after a video went viral on social media showing a patient at the hospital with maggots in his mouth.

Sadek Ebrahim‚ 52‚ was admitted to the hospital on June 19 after he developed gangrene in his leg.

Four days later‚ his son‚ Azaad‚ found maggots squirming under his father's upper lip.

The hospital has since been slammed for negligence by civil groups‚ concerned residents and government officials.

In a media statement on Wednesday‚ the department said it had decided to redeploy hospital CEO Dr Prakash Subban to another facility.

"Ms Nqobile Mkhwanazi‚ CEO of Queen Nandi Memorial Hospital at Empangeni‚ will move to RK Khan Hospital temporarily on Monday [July 15 2019].