South Africa

Armed robbers hold up patients at Durban's Westville Hospital

By Orrin Singh - 09 July 2019 - 10:48
Armed robbers held up a hospital in KZN
gun Armed robbers held up a hospital in KZN
Image: 123rf/dimjul

Four armed suspects held up patients at Durban's Life Westville Hospital on Tuesday.

Provincial spokesperson Col Thembeka Mbele said the assailants accosted and threatened a security guard outside the hospital at about 5am before entering the building.

"The suspects then entered the hospital building where they removed two TVs from the wall and robbed patients of their cellphones and cash‚" said Mbele.

The perpetrators are believed to have been driving a white Toyota Etios.

No shots were fired and a case of robbery was opened at the Westville police station for investigation.



Source: TMG Digital.

