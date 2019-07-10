'Missing' PE nurses found at sangoma training camp

Two state nurses who went missing six months ago have been found at a sangoma training camp in New Brighton.

The discovery was made at about 10am on Wednesday when police received a tip-off about the women undergoing sangoma training at a shack near Mavuso Road.

The incident has raised questions about whether more people who are assumed missing by their families may in fact be students at the training camp.

Police spokesperson Capt Andre Beetge said one of the nurses, a 52-year-old working at the Empilweni TB Hospital, had been reported missing in February by her daughter, while the other woman, 35, who worked at Dora Nginza Hospital, had been reported missing last week by her father.

"According to their families, they did not say where they were going or that they were going to any form of training; they just did not return home," he said.

"The 52-year-old nurse was reported missing on February 12 after she had not been seen or heard from since January 24.