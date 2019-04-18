Unrest chases investors from Mandeni

Thousands of people are at risk of losing their jobs as unrest that led to the torching of factories continue in Mandeni on the north coast of KwaZulu-Natal.

This is the view of the local chamber of commerce, who lamented that dominant players in the Isithebe Industrial Estate employing a large number of locals were now contemplating leaving the area because of instability.

In the past weeks, residents under the Mandeni local municipality rendered the small town ungovernable, destroying municipal property and torching three factories.

Angry demonstrators also went on the rampage looting clothing items, food and valuables at the Mandeni Mall.

During the unrest, two foreign shops were also set alight while schools were shut down for the safety of pupils.

The protest was triggered by the refusal of ANC mayor Siphesihle Zulu to step down.

Residents are accusing him of corruption, maladministration and running the small town to the ground. When the unrest started, Zulu referred Sowetan to the provincial ANC office for comment.