Unrest chases investors from Mandeni
Thousands of people are at risk of losing their jobs as unrest that led to the torching of factories continue in Mandeni on the north coast of KwaZulu-Natal.
This is the view of the local chamber of commerce, who lamented that dominant players in the Isithebe Industrial Estate employing a large number of locals were now contemplating leaving the area because of instability.
In the past weeks, residents under the Mandeni local municipality rendered the small town ungovernable, destroying municipal property and torching three factories.
Angry demonstrators also went on the rampage looting clothing items, food and valuables at the Mandeni Mall.
During the unrest, two foreign shops were also set alight while schools were shut down for the safety of pupils.
The protest was triggered by the refusal of ANC mayor Siphesihle Zulu to step down.
Residents are accusing him of corruption, maladministration and running the small town to the ground. When the unrest started, Zulu referred Sowetan to the provincial ANC office for comment.
The ANC provincial executive committee bowed to pressure and subsequently announced the suspension of the mayor pending an investigation. ANC provincial spokesperson Nomagugu Simelane-Zulu said the departments of cooperative governance and traditional affairs and treasury were tasked to lead the probe.
Yesterday, leaders of the #ShutdownMandeni said hell would break loose, saying 10 days had lapsed and the mayor has not been removed from his position as they had demanded.
"The agreement with ANC leadership was that we will put our protest on hold and allow the authorities to investigate the allegations we have put forward.
"They agreed to come back to us after 10 days, we are now on the 15th day and the mayor is [still] not gone," said protest coordinator Zwelihle Nzuza.
But iLembe Chamber of Commerce, Industry and Tourism yesterday warned that the unrest was having a ripple effect as businesses were now reluctant to invest in the area, citing instability and safety reasons.