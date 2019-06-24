A 12-year-old girl from Amanzimtoti‚ south of Durban‚ was raped and impregnated‚ allegedly by the driver of her scholar transport vehicle‚ who is still walking free three months later.

The incident has prompted the department of social development in KwaZulu-Natal to call for the screening of all scholar transport drivers.

According to the department‚ the girl told her family that she had been repeatedly raped by “uMalume” - a term commonly used for scholar transport drivers - who also impregnated her.

“The girl told family members that ‘uMalume’ took her to his home and raped her on more than one occasion‚” the department said on Sunday.

The girl has since given birth to a baby girl and is receiving trauma counselling.

KZN SAPS spokesperson Col Thembeka Mbele said the Umlazi family violence‚ child protection and sexual offences unit is investigating a case of statutory rape‚ adding that the girl had been raped by someone known to her.