Indian mother, daughter have heads shaved after resisting gang rape

An Indian mother and her daughter were beaten and had their heads shaved by a group of men after they resisted a gang rape attempt, police said on Friday, in the latest attack to highlight the dangers facing women in the country.

Seven men, including a local government official, barged into the women's home late on Wednesday in northeastern Bihar with the intent of raping the teenage daughter, senior police officer Sanjay Kumar said.

"When the mother and daughter protested, the men got angry and called a local barber, who shaved their heads," Kumar told the Thomson Reuters Foundation by telephone.

He said the men then assaulted the mother and daughter with sticks and paraded them around the village before neighbours started to protest against their treatment.

"We have arrested two men and are searching for the other five," he said, adding that the criminal investigation was ongoing.