WATCH | Opposition MPLs walk out of KZN legislature, protesting Jacob Zuma's presence

Former president Jacob Zuma’s attendance at the state of the province address in the KwaZulu-Natal legislature in Pietermaritzburg caused a stir on Friday, causing DA and EFF MPLs to walk out.

Chaos erupted when the DA objected to speaker Ntobeko Boyce about Zuma’s presence, as he was not a member of the provincial legislature. The DA was joined by the EFF, which also objected to his presence, and that of former premier Willies Mchunu and former deputy speaker Meshack Radebe.

However, the IFP, which dislodged the DA as the official opposition party in the province after the May 8 elections, remained in the legislature.

The issue was later resolved and the parties returned, allowing KZN premier Sihle Zikalala to continue delivering his address.

It was not the first time the former president’s presence in the provincial legislature had caused controversy.