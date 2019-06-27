South Africa

Paramedics robbed at gunpoint while treating patient in Soweto

By Iavan Pijoos - 27 June 2019 - 11:14
Paramedics were robbed after responding to an emergency call in Soweto
Paramedics were robbed after responding to an emergency call in Soweto
Image: 123RF/ Pumidol Leelerdsakulvong

City of Johannesburg paramedics were robbed of their belongings after they responded to an emergency call in Soweto on Wednesday evening.

"They arrived on the scene and started treating the patient. While they were working‚ a car pulled up next to them. A group of armed men got out and robbed them at gunpoint‚" Johannesburg emergency services spokesperson Nana Radebe said.

Radebe said the two paramedics were robbed of their cellphones‚ wallets and "everything they had on them".

She said the incident happened in Dobsonville.

"We have our trauma counsellor with them to ensure that they are okay‚" said Radebe.



Source: TMG Digital.

Guns for paramedics?

Union wants to stop attacks.
News
6 months ago

WATCH | Armed men rob bank client of R25,000 after withdrawal

A 40-year-old man was robbed of R25,000 that he had just withdrawn in Boksburg, east of Johannesburg. As the man stopped at his business premises, ...
News
23 hours ago

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Ramaphosa quotes Sho Madjozi in Sona reply speech
Armed robbers get away with R25,000
X