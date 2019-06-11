Mamelodi Hospital crippled by staff shortages, lack of beds, overcrowding

Staff shortages and a lack of beds are among the chief challenges faced by doctors and nurses at the Mamelodi Hospital.

Others problems include inadequate ventilation and no seclusion rooms for mentally ill patients.

These issues - and other constraints - came to the fore during a tour of the hospital by a SA Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) group on Tuesday.

The visit formed part of an investigation into an incident in which 76-year-old Martha Marais was tied to a bench at the hospital two weeks ago. A nurse, security guard and two doctors implicated in the matter have been put on special leave.