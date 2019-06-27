Cabinet sets up committee to prepare for 2021 municipal election

Fresh from a national electoral contest last month, cabinet has moved swiftly to set up an interministerial committee (IMC) to manage logistical and administrative preparations for municipal elections in 2021.

This is according to minister in the presidency Jackson Mthembu, who was addressing the media on Thursday on the outcomes of the fortnightly cabinet meeting that was held in Cape Town.

Mthembu said the IMC, to be chaired by cooperative governance minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma, would work with the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) and other relevant bodies to ensure that preparations for the next municipal election went ahead without glitches.

Mthembu also said the IMC would be working closely with the municipal demarcation board to ensure that municipal boundary issues, which affect the wards and municipalities to be contested in 2021, are finalised way head of that election.

The IMC would also comprise of other ministers such as Tito Mboweni of finance, Aaron Motsoaledi from home affairs, Mthembu himself as well as Ayanda Dlodlo from state security. Justice minister Ronald Lamola would also form part of the IMC.

Directors-general from these departments would also constitute the IMC's technical support team.

"This is not the first time we set up an IMC on elections by the way… we have done so in the past when we had the last local government elections in 2016," Mthembu said.