Economic transformation and job creation top priorities - Ramaphosa

"Now is the time to focus on implementation. It is time to make choices. Some of these choices may be difficult and some may not please everyone,” said Ramaphosa.

“In an economy that is not growing, at a time when public finances are limited, we will not be able to do everything at one time. All our programmes and policies across all departments and agencies will be directed in pursuit of these overarching tasks.”

Ramaphosa said that they will prioritise these key points as they identified them during the elections campaigns.

He said that jobs and an economy that is not growing were issues that rose “above all others”.

“It affects everyone. It affects you, the young man eMzimhlope, out of school five years now and still not employed. It impacts you, the single mother from Delft, whose grant supports not just yourself but your grandchildren too.

“It hurts you, the worker in Nelson Mandela Bay, who despite earning a salary is struggling to make ends meet,” he said.

Ramaphosa promised the nation that he has heard all their cries.

“We have heard you, and many others. Sinizwile. Hi twile. To zwi pfa. Re itlwile. Through the elections held in May, you provided all of us with a clear mandate for growth and renewal,” he said.