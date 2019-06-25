South Africa

No water disruptions amid repairs: Rand Water

By Nico Gous - 25 June 2019 - 10:15
Johannesburg residents have not experienced water shortages
Image: 123RF/Andriy Popov

No one has been without water as Rand Water repairs continue in Johannesburg.

“We have received no reports from our municipal customers of interruptions to the service due to the work being done with the shutdown‚” Rand Water spokesperson Justice Mohale said on Tuesday morning.

“The Rand Water network is operational and stable‚ and all reservoirs are meeting demand.”

The City of Johannesburg announced last week that Rand Water‚ its main bulk water supplier‚ was planning a major shutdown that would affect all its reservoirs and towers for 54 hours from Monday.

The shutdown‚ according to the city‚ is on the B11 pipeline to install a 2‚500mm butterfly valve from Lethabo to Vereeniging pumping station.

Mohale added: “The technical teams worked throughout the night and achieved the set project milestones. The work is on target.”

Rand Water said it would issue its next update on Tuesday‚ at 1.30pm.



Source: TMG Digital.

