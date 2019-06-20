City of Joburg allays fears of complete water shutdown

The City of Johannesburg has assured residents that there would be no unusual water supply disruptions during the Rand Water-planned maintenance.

This is after residents raised concerns about the impact of the planned maintenance on water supply within the city.

Joburg Water spokesperson Isaac Dhludhlu said they have been in consultation with Rand Water in order to ensure that the planned maintenance has minimal impact on residents.

“During the maintenance period the Rand Water purification plant will still be operational and will supply water to our water supply systems for the duration of valve installation so as to help in efforts to replenish our reservoirs. Rand Water will also supply water via the Palmiet and Eikenhof pump stations to Joburg Water reservoirs,” Dhludhlu said.

He said Rand Water will ensure that prior to the commencement of the shutdown, all reservoirs supplying the City are filled to capacity to ensure water supply during the shutdown period.

“Our reservoirs have the capacity to supply water for up to two days. We appeal to all residents of the City of Johannesburg to use water sparingly during the shutdown in order to avoid a complete no-water situation,” Dhludhlu said.