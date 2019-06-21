The water reservoirs that will be filled up before a major shutdown should be able to last Johannesburg residents the full two days‚ mayor Herman Mashaba said on Friday.

The city announced this week that Rand Water‚ which is its main bulk water supplier‚ was planning a major shutdown that would affect all its reservoirs and towers for 54 hours from Monday.

The shutdown‚ according to the city‚ is on the B11 pipeline to install a 2‚500mm butterfly valve from Lethabo to Vereeniging pumping station.

"I wish to assure residents that our team has put sufficient measures in place to make sure Johannesburg residents are least affected of all during this maintenance period‚" said mayor Herman Mashaba.

Mashaba said during the maintenance period‚ the Rand Water purification plant would still be operational and would supply water to the city’s water supply systems for the duration of the valve installation.