Freelancing no longer an option for retrenched journalists because of low rates

Retrenchments in the media industry have shrunk South African newsrooms, with an estimated 10,000 jobs lost in the past 10 years.

The information is contained in the latest edition of the annual State of the Newsroom Report compiled by Wits Journalism, released last week.

In compiling the report on retrenchments in the media industry under the title "Left out in the cold", 20 local media houses and journalist-related institutions were contacted last year and assisted in sending out questions to their employees and members. Of those who took part in the survey, 158 of them were journalists who were retrenched due to downsizing or the closure of titles and news channels they worked for.

The report looked into what journalists do after they are retrenched and painted a grim picture of how many journalists are battling to continue being part of the industry as freelancers because of appalling low rates that don’t keep up with inflation.