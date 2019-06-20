PHOTOS | Alex residents took service delivery protest to Sandton

Residents of Alexandra have called on City of Johannesburg mayor Herman Mashaba to prioritise people on government's housing list over those whose shacks were demolished by Red Ants last month.

Led by the #AlexandraTotalShutdown yesterday, residents protested in the township, demanding that government fulfills its promise to speedily address service delivery problems in the area.

Roads were barricaded with burning tyres as members of the campaign tried to shut down the whole township as they did in April.

But, with more police presence, the township was back to normal by midday.

The protest culminated into a march to the City of Johannesburg regional offices at the nearby Sandton where a memorandum of demands was handed over to officials at the gate, amid a strong police presence monitoring the proceedings.

Sandile Mavundla, the leader of the protest, said they were disturbed to learn about Mashaba's promise to rebuild the demolished structures along Juskei River.

"The mayor cannot rebuild illegal structures. That cannot happen. He must start by providing homes to people who are already in the housing list. Some of the residents here have been waiting for RDP (houses) and basic services since 1997," Mavundla said.