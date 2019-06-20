Mixed feelings over FNB windfall
FNB customers expressed mixed emotions yesterday over mistaken payments made into some bank accounts by the bank and then later reversed.
While some of the banks' clients were panicking that the bank's systems may have been breached and their money was no longer safe, others' excitement over mistaken deposits were shortlived.
The deposits into people's accounts resulted in a whirlwind of excitement on social media, but some customers slammed the bank for security stands.
FNB would not answer direct questions on what led to the slip-up with money flowing into people's accounts, but instead it announced that the transactions would be reversed.
Yesterday, one of FNB customers, Aphelele Lusizi, 22, from Cape Town, said he was disappointed after R5,000 was deposited into his account on Tuesday and reversed the next morning.
"I'm thinking of using another bank. I don't trust FNB. If this can happen then it means my money is not safe," he said.
Lusizi said he decided to check his account to see if there was extra money after reading about other people's experiences on Twitter.
"I was shocked and confused. But I decided to wait for 24 hours to see what would happen," he said.
Lusizi said some people had spent the funds sent to them.
Ngato Rametse from Siyabuswa, Mpumalanga, said this was not concerning enough for him to leave the bank. Rametse said he received just over R800 in his account but it was reversed the next day.
"Putting money in banks is a risk we take everyday. Unfortunately, the law requires us to use banks because you can't keep large amount of money like R1m on you," he said.
FNB spokesperson Daniel Kaan said the issue of incorrect balances on some of its customers' accounts had been resolved by yesterday afternoon. "The incorrect balances were due to delayed debit card transactions for purchases by impacted customers," Kaan said.
He said they would communicate directly with affected customers due to confidentiality.
"FNB apologises to impacted customers for the inconvenience," Kaan said.