Mixed feelings over FNB windfall

FNB customers expressed mixed emotions yesterday over mistaken payments made into some bank accounts by the bank and then later reversed.

While some of the banks' clients were panicking that the bank's systems may have been breached and their money was no longer safe, others' excitement over mistaken deposits were shortlived.

The deposits into people's accounts resulted in a whirlwind of excitement on social media, but some customers slammed the bank for security stands.

FNB would not answer direct questions on what led to the slip-up with money flowing into people's accounts, but instead it announced that the transactions would be reversed.

Yesterday, one of FNB customers, Aphelele Lusizi, 22, from Cape Town, said he was disappointed after R5,000 was deposited into his account on Tuesday and reversed the next morning.