Baptism of fire for first-time political parties in parliament

Two of the smallest parties in Parliament got a baptism of fire when they were told to watch their tone in a heated debate on the allocation of time for a parliamentary debate.

Other parties represented in the programming committee and new National Assembly speaker Thandi Modise took a dim view of Al-Jamah's demand for more speaking time during the state of the nation [Sona] debate, to take place in three weeks' time.

The African Transformation Movement's Vuyo Zungula was also heckled by EFF MPs when he proposed that smaller parties be given more time – a minute more than the usual three minutes to speak in parliament.

He argued that being new to parliament they needed an opportunity to state their case and reply to the Sona address.

“Go and campaign so that you can get numbers!” heckled EFF MPs.