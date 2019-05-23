African Bank stirs market in battle for your money

African Bank this week joined in the fight for your banking with the launch of what it says is the cheapest account for everyday transactions and savings pockets that offer the best interest rate on any readily-available positive balance.

And in response to increased competition, Standard Bank this week launched a bank account that comes at a cost of R4.95 a month – undercutting Capitec by 5 cents – plus R50 in airtime or 500MB of data a month, if you swipe your card more than four times a month. A further megabyte of data is loaded on the account for every R20 spent.

African Bank’s MyWorld account, which has no monthly fee, is the cheapest transactional account when accounts are measured using the same methodology as union Solidarity uses when it compiles its Bank Charges Report, George Roussos, the group executive of digital and transactional banking at African Bank, says.

Solidarity compares accounts across banks by adding up the costs on a basket of transactions used by three different kinds of customer. Roussos says in each of the three profiles Solidarity uses to benchmark costs, African Bank’s accounts were the cheapest account. Your banking fees could be even cheaper if you set off any interest earned on the average account.

In the same way that Capitec allows you to open savings pockets attached to your primary account, the MyWorld account lets you open five additional accounts under the main account – but with no monthly account fee on any of the accounts. (Capitec charges a R5 monthly fee on the primary account.)