State capture inquiry: ex-SAA treasurer says she was manipulated

Former SA Airways (SAA) treasurer Phumeza Nhantsi told the state capture inquiry on Tuesday that she realised that she was being used as "a vehicle for people to enrich themselves" after she found out that the board of a company the airline wanted a R15bn loan from was chaired by ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule's sister.

SAA's controversial attempt to procure R15bn in its 2015 capital restructuring project formed part of the first leg of the commission's evidence on allegations of graft in SA's aviation sector - with Nhantsi finding herself at the centre of allegations set out by her predecessor, Cynthia Stimpel, who testified last week.

But Nhantsi says she was just following the instructions of SAA's board, led by Dudu Myeni at the time, and only realised much later that some of the decisions taken were wrong.

The first aspect the commission zoomed into was SAA's decision (which was eventually rendered unsuccessful) to appoint the Free State Development Corporation (FDC) to source the R15bn it needed to finance its debt.