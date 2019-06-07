SAA requests R4 billion urgent state funding as it appoints interim CEO

South African Airways (SAA) appointed its head of operations as acting chief executive on Friday and said it needs R4 billion rand from the government to survive the current financial year and allow it to renegotiate loan terms with banks.

Zukisa Ramasia becomes interim CEO after Vuyani Jarana unexpectedly resigned on Sunday, after less than two years in the job, saying his turnaround strategy for the loss-making airline was being undermined by a lack of state funding and too much bureaucracy.

SAA has not made a profit since 2011 and Jacana launched a five-year turnaround plan that includes slashing costs and cancelling unprofitable routes, requiring around R21.7 billion in cash injections from the government.