Vuyani Jarana needed to pilot SAA out of turbulence

Many South Africans and I were filled with excitement and pride during the 2019 inauguration to usher in the sixth democratic government, and the Thuma Mina president in particular.

There was a huge sense of relief among those who want this country to prosper again.

What made the day extra special was to witness the spectacular display by the national carrier, with black people showcasing some of the aircraft, and it was at that moment that some of us were overcome with emotion.

That moment felt like a re-birth and renewal of hope.

What we did not know was that the soldier at the helm of SAA was in a mental war as his departure was imminent.

His act of service is patriotism and there is no doubt about this fact. I am referring to the former SAA CEO Vuyani Jarana.

Jarana was well respected by many for his commitment and that he was the right fit to turn around the national carrier, contain the growing operational costs, reduce inefficiencies and ultimately grow revenue so the entity can be sustainable and viable.

This country continues to show utter disrespect for black excellence and professionals.