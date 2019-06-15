Bizarre suicide following fender-bender on KZN freeway

A motorist allegedly killed himself after he rear-ended another vehicle on the N3 near Howick on Saturday.

KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbele said the motorist, who was driving a bakkie, apparently hit the back of the other vehicle on the freeway in the vicinity of the Merrivale on-ramp.

"The vehicle was slightly damaged.

"The bakkie driver allegedly took out a firearm and shot himself after the accident," said Mbele.

She said Howick police had opened an inquest docket and were investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident.