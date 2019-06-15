South Africa

Bizarre suicide following fender-bender on KZN freeway

By SUTHENTIRA GOVENDER - 15 June 2019 - 15:46
A man ended his life after he rear-ended a car on the N3 on Saturday
A motorist allegedly killed himself after he rear-ended another vehicle on the N3 near Howick on Saturday.

KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbele said the motorist, who was driving a bakkie, apparently hit the back of the other vehicle on the freeway in the vicinity of the Merrivale on-ramp.

"The vehicle was slightly damaged.

"The bakkie driver allegedly took out a firearm and shot himself after the accident," said Mbele.

She said Howick police had opened an inquest docket and were investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Man's public suicide prompted by nurse slaying

A man who shot himself in the head in a public suicide in Umlazi on Sunday had shot dead a nurse just hours before.
News
11 months ago

8-yr-old Durban girl hangs herself

An eight-year-old girl who hanged herself at a children’s home in Durban on Sunday was a "very troubled child".
News
1 year ago

