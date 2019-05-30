Grieving mom recalls kids' last words

A young mother was inconsolable yesterday as she recalled the last words her three children said to her, shortly before her lover allegedly killed them and committed suicide.

The children - Thabang, 11, Amogelang, three, and one-year-old Lebogang - were found hanging in the lover Tebogo Mojutu's bedroom in Soshanguve, north of Pretoria, on Tuesday.

"Mama I love you," Lucia Ndala, 27, recalled Thabang, Amogelang and Lebogang saying on the phone that morning. She said Lebogang repeatedly called out for her on the phone.

Lebogang was the couple's only child. Ndala had Thabang and Amogelang from past relationships.

Mojutu, 28, also told her that he loved her. Shortly after ending the phone call, he allegedly hanged the children and himself in his bedroom.

This was after Mojutu had accused Ndala of cheating on him.

"If I could turn back the hands of time and change my life, I would delete the part where I met him. My children were my world and he knew it," Ndala said weeping.

"He took away everything that I lived for. It feels like a horror movie but it doesn't end. He killed my children in the most brutal manner."