Shock as house vocalist Nichume dies
View this post on Instagram
A massive thank you to all the people who took their time to wish me a happy birthday ♥️🤗 I really wasn’t looking forward to this one 😏 but all the lovely calls, texts, posts, voice notes etc made all the difference. You’ve all truly blessed me and I appreciate your efforts 🙏🏽🙌🏽 I thank you and may God bless you. 📸 @masterpic5 💄 @heather_vemp 💇🏽♀️ @liviekamalandua1
House vocalist Nichume Siwundla, who was well known for her 2017 breakout hit Bhutiza with Mobi Dixon, has died.
In a statement released by her record label Top Chap Media on Friday morning it was confirmed that the King William’s Town beauty was found at a friend’s place last night following an apparent suicide.
Mobi Dixon who has been a mentor to Siwundla said he was devastated at her passing.
"I'm distraught. I will remember Nichume as a bright light at Top Chap Media where we signed her. She was not only my first artist, but we had grown so close in the past three years that she became my little sister. She truly is gone too soon. May her soul rest in peace," Mobi Dixon paid tribute to her.
The two had recently released a second song called Thobela which Siwundla had written with her brother Qamani.
He [Qamani] said the family has been left with a lot of questions about the circumstances of her death.
“We, as a family are in absolute shock as to what has happened. Learning that your sister has succumbed to emotions and taken her own life can never rest well. We obviously are left with a lot of questions but also know that she had one of the strongest characters in the family. Whatever she was feeling at that moment triggered immense hopelessness. We stand united as a family during this difficult time. Nichume was so loved and appreciated. We're proud of all her achievements," said Qamani Siwundla.
In an interview with SowetanLive’s sister publication the Daily Dispatch earlier this year, Siwundla, an accomplished musician and qualified ophthalmologist, had seemed excited about where the future would be taking her career.
“This year promises to be a really great year for me. My label Top Chap Media has a lot of really cool upcoming events where I look forward to collaborating with some amazing artists. There is definitely more fire coming from Nichume. This is only the beginning,” she had said.