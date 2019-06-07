Shock as house vocalist Nichume dies

House vocalist Nichume Siwundla, who was well known for her 2017 breakout hit Bhutiza with Mobi Dixon, has died.

In a statement released by her record label Top Chap Media on Friday morning it was confirmed that the King William’s Town beauty was found at a friend’s place last night following an apparent suicide.

Mobi Dixon who has been a mentor to Siwundla said he was devastated at her passing.

"I'm distraught. I will remember Nichume as a bright light at Top Chap Media where we signed her. She was not only my first artist, but we had grown so close in the past three years that she became my little sister. She truly is gone too soon. May her soul rest in peace," Mobi Dixon paid tribute to her.

The two had recently released a second song called Thobela which Siwundla had written with her brother Qamani.

He [Qamani] said the family has been left with a lot of questions about the circumstances of her death.