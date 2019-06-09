Nichume takes her 'problems' to the grave

House music vocalist Nichume Siwundla allegedly threw herself off an apartment building after she complained about having serious problems.

Police told Sunday World that the 27-year-old songstress was at a friend's home at Greenstone Ridge in Edenvale on Thursday night when she committed suicide.

"It is alleged that she threw herself from the second floor's balcony after she had been complaining that she had problems but didn't reveal [the nature of her problems] to her friends," said police spokesperson Neldah Sekgobela.

According to the police, who arrived at the scene after 9pm, the friends were unable to give statements because they were still in shock.

Sekgobela said: "The Edenvale police are investigating an inquest case at this moment."

The talented singer from East London was an accomplished musician and worked as an assistant to an ophthalmologist. She shot to stardom when she lent her voice to Mobi Dixon's hit single Bhutiza and later featured on singles Daydreaming by Fistaz Mixwell and Far Away by DJ Anda featuring Mobi Dixon.

Her elder brother Qamani Siwundla said the family was trying to be as strong as possible. "I just got off the phone now with a friend of mine who said between the two of us, my sister was always the strongest.

"She'd always remind me of a Mkabayi and Mpiyakhe (characters in Isibaya) relationship. It's a bit comical like that. My sister has always been a joyful person and she was always happy," he recalled.